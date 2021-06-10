BlackBerry to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2021

WATERLOO, ON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually, on June 23, 2021, at 1:00 pm ET. The live audio webcast can be accessed at https://web.lumiagm.com/477908713, using meeting ID 477-908-713.

The virtual meeting platform now has additional functionality that will permit non-registered or beneficial shareholders to submit questions during the meeting. A non-registered or beneficial shareholder owns shares indirectly through a bank, broker or other nominee and not in their own name. A substantial number of BlackBerry investors are non-registered or beneficial shareholders.

Non-registered or beneficial shareholders should log in to the meeting by clicking "I have a login", instead of "Guest". When prompted for a username, they can enter the control number located in the voting instruction form or e-mail they received from the bank, broker, or other nominee through which they own BlackBerry Common Shares.

Non-registered or beneficial shareholders who wish to vote at the meeting must appoint themselves as proxyholder by delivering a form of proxy and registering online at http://www.computershare.com/BlackBerry with Computershare Investor Services before 2:00 pm ET, June 21, 2021, as described in BlackBerry's 2021 Management Proxy Circular.

For more information, including a user guide with additional details on how to join the AGM, whether you are a registered shareholder, a non-registered or beneficial shareholder, or a guest, visit BlackBerry.com/Investors.

A replay of the meeting will be available at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

