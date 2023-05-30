BlackBerry to hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2023

BlackBerry Limited

30 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

WATERLOO, ON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM) virtually, on June 27, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET.  The AGM, including the live audio webcast and voting platform, can be accessed at https://web.lumiagm.com/403-247-511. To save the date click here or visit BlackBerry.com

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the AGM.  Non-registered or beneficial shareholders who wish to vote at the AGM must appoint themselves as proxyholder by delivering a form of proxy and registering online at http://www.computershare.com/BlackBerry with Computershare Investor Services before 2:00 pm ET, June 23, 2023.

For more information, including a user guide with additional details on how to join the AGM, whether you are a registered shareholder, a non-registered shareholder, a beneficial shareholder, or a guest, visit BlackBerry.com/Investors.

A replay of the AGM will be available at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

