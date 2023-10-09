BlackBerry to Host Investor Briefing

News provided by

BlackBerry Limited

09 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Live Q&A with management to discuss Project Imperium update

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it will host an investor briefing regarding the Project Imperium update provided on October 4, 2023.

Presenters: John Chen, BlackBerry Executive Chair & CEO and Steve Rai, BlackBerry CFO
Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 1:00pm ET

Questions can be submitted during the event in the chat box or in advance by email to [email protected].

Register here for the live video stream. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors webpage.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry. 

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Also from this source

BlackBerry Provides Project Imperium Update and Announces Intention to Separate Business Units

BlackBerry Provides Project Imperium Update and Announces Intention to Separate Business Units

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided an update regarding the previously announced review of its portfolio of businesses that the...
BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.