BlackBerry to Host Investor Briefing at CES 2024

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today confirmed that it will host an interactive investor-focused Q&A session with members of the IoT management team to be streamed from the BlackBerry IoT booth at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

The session will discuss the key announcements for BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry IVY® being showcased at the event.

BlackBerry Investor Briefing @ CES 2024
Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 4:00pm ET
Presenters:
Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT
John Wall, SVP, Head of BlackBerry QNX
Vito Giallorenzo, SVP, General Manager, BlackBerry IVY
Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations

Demonstrations of BlackBerry IoT's core products and how they position the business as the leader in foundational software for Automotive and the IoT Edge, will be available at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 9 – 12, 2024, at Booth #4224 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Register here for the webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

