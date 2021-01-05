BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2021:

Citi's 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference

Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 1:00pm ET

Steve Rai, BlackBerry CFO and John Wall, Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS) in virtual conversation with Jim Suva, Citigroup.

J.P. Morgan's 19th Annual Tech / Auto Forum

Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 5:45pm ET

Virtual fireside chat featuring Steve Rai, BlackBerry CFO and John Wall, Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS).

Needham's 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference

Friday, January 15th, 2021 at 1:15pm ET

Ryan Permeh, BlackBerry Chief Security Architect & Co-founder of Cylance and Eric Cornelius, BlackBerry Chief Product Architect in virtual conversation with Richard Valera, Needham & Co.

The events will be webcast live and links to replays will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

