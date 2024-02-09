BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech ConferenceThursday, February 15, 2024, at 2:15pm ET
John Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of BlackBerry QNX and Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer, Cybersecurity Business Unit and Head of Investor Relations, will join Shreyas Patil, Wolfe Research, for a fireside chat. Register here for the live video stream.

Baird's 2024 Vehicle Technology and Mobility Virtual ConferenceThursday February 29, 2024, at 1:05pm ET
John Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of BlackBerry QNX and Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer, Cybersecurity Business Unit and Head of Investor Relations, will join Luke Junk, RW Baird, for a live question and answer session. Register here for the live video stream.

A replay of the event will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

