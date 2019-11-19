BlackBerry to Power Arrival's Generation 2.0 Intelligent Electric Vehicles

WATERLOO, Ontario and LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and electric vehicle company Arrival Ltd. announced today that Arrival's intelligent, autonomous-ready commercial vehicles will be powered by BlackBerry QNX technology.

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will license its BlackBerry QNX technology to Arrival, including its industry-leading QNX SDP 7.0 real-time operating system to serve as the safe and secure foundation for the ADAS features within the company's autonomous-ready commercial vehicle platform.

Prototypes of the first full version of the electric delivery vans powered by BlackBerry are set to hit the roads in early 2020. DHL, Royal Mail and John Lewis will also be trialing Arrival's lightweight EVs, which will provide a class-leading product to a segment well overdue an affordable, zero emission solution.

"BlackBerry's QNX technology powers more than 150 million vehicles on the road today, many of which use QNX SDP 7.0 which is built to exceed the most demanding requirements for reliability, performance, and security so that forward-thinking vehicle manufacturers like Arrival can focus on what they do best – delivering a competitively priced EV that can go toe to toe with any gas or diesel equivalent," said John Wall, SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions, BlackBerry. "Arrival is committed to helping drivers to make a seamless switch to EVs and the opportunity to contribute our technology to their second generation of intelligent electric commercial vehicles is a real privilege."

"Arrival's electric vehicles represent a step change in the automotive industry - combining the very best technology to create a fully connected device on wheels that is a complete pleasure to drive," said Sergey Malygin, Chief of Technology, Arrival. "We are thrilled to be working with BlackBerry whose impressive track record and commitment to safety and security make them a perfect partner. The combination of our expertise will help us realize our vision of making affordable electric vehicles mainstream."

QNX SDP 7.0 provides high performance and enhanced kernel-level security through an array of features, including microkernel architecture, file encryption, adaptive time partitioning, a high availability framework, anomaly detection, and multi-level policy-based access control. Featuring the next-generation QNX Neutrino® Realtime OS and QNX Momentics® Tool Suite , this reliable platform helps guard against system malfunctions, malware, and cyber-attacks by implementing a multi-level, policy-driven security model that incorporates best-in-class security technology from BlackBerry. The OS also offers a safety pedigree proven by certification to ISO 26262 ASIL D (the highest level achievable) for automobiles.

As the leader in safety-certified, secure, and reliable software for the automobile industry, BlackBerry provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry's pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation has led to its QNX technology being used and trusted by automotive OEMs and tier ones in their advanced driver assistance systems, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree systems, and infotainment systems.

QNX SDP 7.0, in addition to BlackBerry's full suite of offerings, will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #7524 in the North Hall.

For additional information about the BlackBerry QNX platform and why it is the most advanced embedded software platform on the autonomous vehicle market, please visit www.blackberry.com/qnx.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Arrival

Arrival is a technology company creating the World's first Generation 2.0 Electric vehicles - electric vehicles for the same price as petrol and diesel equivalents. Arrival's ambition is to remove all barriers to electric vehicle adoption - starting with cost. The company has taken a unique approach, designing its vehicles entirely from the ground-up. The result - affordable, light, modular electric vehicles with a range of up to 300 km and a 50% reduction of total cost of ownership.

The company's autonomous ready platform will start life in the commercial vehicle segment where the rise of e-commerce, predictable routes and overnight depot charging form the perfect combination to help drivers make a seamless switch to EVs. The company is undergoing trials with DHL, UPS, Royal Mail and is partnered with John Lewis Partnership ahead of full scale production in 2021.

Arrival has a diverse blend of industrial and product designers, engineers and software developers from some of the world's most renowned tech companies. Together the team are reimagining vehicles to confront legacy industry challenges to achieve cost parity with combustion equivalents. Arrival has combined reduced complexity, innovative component design, novel materials and software all contained on a truly modular skateboard platform.

Founded in 2015, Arrival is headquartered in the UK, where it has a manufacturing facility in Banbury and an R&D centre in London. Arrival is continually expanding its global footprint, currently employing over 700 people between its offices in the UK, USA, Israel, Russia and Germany.

