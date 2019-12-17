BlackBerry to Unveil Next Generation of Secure Transportation Solutions at CES 2020

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will showcase the latest in next-generation security and transportation solutions at CES 2020. Mapping to BlackBerry's vision of securing a connected future, the company's presence at this year's conference will center on industry leading AI-driven security innovations, and the role disruptive technologies play in the evolution of smart auto and transportation.

2019 was a landmark year for BlackBerry, with the integration of BlackBerry Cylance and the launch of BlackBerry Intelligent Security and BlackBerry Labs. Powered with advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, BlackBerry is building these technologies into its full suite of products for the IoT, guaranteeing companies and users across the globe have access to the intelligent security solutions needed to stay safe and secure in our hyperconnected world.

Visit BlackBerry in the North Hall (Booth #7515)

Stop by our booth for an up-close look at the latest innovations born from BlackBerry Labs, as well as partnerships with industry leaders like AWS, and automotive OEMs/Tier 1's like Jaguar Land Rover, Renovo and Damon Motorcycles.

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall When: Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. PST

Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. PST

Jan. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST

See how BlackBerry is further establishing itself as the premier foundational software platform of the next generation car and view this teaser video for a sneak peek of what's to come.

Hear from BlackBerry Subject Matter Experts

Car Meets Cloud – Innovation in Launching a Premium Brand EV

Join Kaivan Karimi, Senior Vice President and Co-Head, BlackBerry QNX, to learn more about expanding the EV boundaries and designing a holistic user experience, AI, Machine Learning and Cloud Technology, and how strategic partnerships are necessary to launching a premium EV (Opening Keynote: Consumer Telematics Show).

Date: Monday, January 6th Time: 9:05am - 9:35 a.m. PST Location: Planet Hollywood Resort Casino

Security Considerations for a Connected Future

As we move to a future of autonomous vehicles, smart cities and an IoT-enabled future, how do systems and players like local governments and tech innovators work together to focus on security? Hear from Sarah Tatsis, Vice President, Advanced Technology Development Labs at BlackBerry to gain new perspectives.

Date: Thursday, January 9th Time: 10:15-11:15 a.m. PST Location: North Hall N258

Book a Meeting with BlackBerry

Want to book a meeting with one of our executives, discuss partnership opportunities or dig into specs with one of our product experts? Visit our CES 2020 page at http://blackberry.com/ces2020.

Can't Make it to CES 2020?

Those unable to attend the event can still keep up with all BlackBerry's CES announcements, updates, and coverage through BlackBerry's Newsroom, as well as @BlackBerry on Twitter, #BBCES2020 and by following the live broadcasts that the company will be streaming from the show floor.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

blackberry.com

