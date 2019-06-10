BlackBerry to Webcast Annual Meeting on June 24, 2019

WATERLOO, Ont., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET in Waterloo, Ontario. There will be a live audio webcast that can be accessed by registering at BlackBerry.com/investors. It can also be accessed by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and entering access code 58660#. For international dial-in numbers please see the BlackBerry Investor Information page.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

