BlackBerry UEM Now Available on AWS Marketplace

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its industry-leading BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution is now available on AWS Marketplace . BlackBerry has expanded its existing portfolio of secure cloud-based IoT solutions, which includes BlackBerry Cylance's AI-Driven Endpoint Protection, CylancePROTECT.

"BlackBerry UEM is trusted by the world's largest organizations to securely enable the Internet of Things," said Richard McLeod, Global Vice President, Enterprise Software Channels, BlackBerry. "As an Advanced Partner in the AWS Partner Network, we're pleased to offer our endpoint management solution on AWS so customers and partners can maximize their existing infrastructure investments."

"This offering gives customers a solution for simplifying the way they manage their growing and evolving environments," said Eric Gales, Director, AWS Canada, Inc. "Customers are looking for secure applications and ease of use, and this new Blackberry solution, now on the AWS Marketplace, hits the mark."

BlackBerry's industry-recognized UEM provides complete endpoint management and policy control with industry-leading security.

"For our customers, nothing is more important than securing and managing their most critical data. However, with the size of IT infrastructures growing rapidly, this is becoming an increasingly difficult task for many organizations," said Joel Lipkin, Chief Operating Officer, Four Points Technology, LLC. "BlackBerry's focus on security and management, paired with the depth and breadth of AWS services, is a very attractive offering for our customers looking to easily view and intelligently adapt policy controls across their entire endpoint infrastructure."

Through the agreement, AWS Marketplace customers will have access to a single management console and trusted end-to-end security model, providing companies with the flexibility and security needed to keep employees connected and protected in their internal and external communications. Customers will also benefit from BlackBerry's latest endpoint innovations, including BlackBerry® Intelligent Security, the first cloud-based solution to utilize the power of adaptive security, continuous authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance mobile endpoint security and secure data sharing.

"As Unified Endpoint Management continues to be a critical pillar of an organization's overall cybersecurity strategy, our customers require solutions that support existing architectures and effectively manage all devices and endpoints," said Mike Gersten, Global Director of Channels & Alliances at SoftwareONE. "BlackBerry's expertise, along with AWS reliability and services reputation, empowers our global customers with the confidence that their assets will be well managed, secure and properly regulated."

For more information, please visit BlackBerry UEM.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

blackberry.com

