Blackbird and Google Cloud Collaborate at IBC 2019

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video platform Blackbird, will participate in the Google Cloud Partner Pavilion at IBC 2019.

Blackbird will demonstrate its cloud video platform to visitors at the Google Cloud Partner Pavilion during the IBC conference and exhibition in Amsterdam – one of the world's leading media, entertainment and technology shows.

Running on Google Cloud, Blackbird delivers ultra-efficient cloud video workflow performance. The fastest video clipping, editing and distribution platform on the market, Blackbird provides rapid access to live and non-live content for the creation of clips and highlights to multiple devices and platforms including web, broadcast, OTT and social (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch).

Blackbird drives major awareness, engagement and reach for brands in the sports, esports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors – as well as delivering significant content monetization opportunities. Easy to learn and use, Blackbird is available to anyone with a browser, anywhere in the world, even with very low bandwidth.

Ian McDonough, CEO of Blackbird, said, "Google Cloud and Blackbird working closely together on solutions for the sports, news and entertainment industries delivers enormous productivity gains for companies. Using Google Cloud's industry-leading infrastructure, Blackbird enables media partners to rapidly clip and professionally edit content. Blackbird's Google Cloud implementation also delivers efficient publishing to multiple destinations directly through the cloud, without the need for download. We look forward to meeting prospective customers at IBC and showing them how our combined solutions can work best for them."

The Google Cloud Partner Pavilion at IBC is on Booth E01 in Hall 14. For more information about IBC please visit https://show.ibc.org/.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

Websites

www.blackbird.video

Social media

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

About RNS Reach announcements

This is an RNS Reach announcement. RNS Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on RNS Reach.

SOURCE Blackbird plc