Blackbird and Microsoft to showcase professional browser-based video production at IBC 2022

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD; OTCQX: BBRDF), the technology licensor, developer and seller of market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, today announced that the Company is showcasing professional browser-based video production at IBC 2022 with Microsoft.

Cloud native Blackbird is a professional level video editing and publishing platform accessed through any browser. Enabling fast, scalable and collaborative production, Blackbird provides instant access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and long form content for rapid publishing to digital channels. Blackbird also significantly reduces time and resources for content reversioning and enables universal content access for creation and distribution.

Reducing carbon emissions by up to 91% compared to traditional video editing workflows, Blackbird also reduces infrastructure costs by up to 75% due to its highly efficient cloud native architecture. In addition, a recent study demonstrated that Blackbird is up to 4 times faster than on premise video editing platforms for popular workflows.

Blackbird Edge can be deployed on the Microsoft Azure public cloud platform in minutes. Blackbird supports the use of Azure Blob Storage of video for ingest and publishing which enables transparency of operation between traditional and cloud enabled workflows for high quality content creation and delivery to any device. In addition to this, Blackbird is integrated with Azure Media Services for stream handling and VOD encoding of edits.

A growing number of organizations use Blackbird on Azure for efficient, sustainable video editing and publishing including Deltatre and the National Rugby League (NRL).

During IBC Blackbird will demonstrate how its platform can run on Microsoft Azure and integrate seamlessly with other leading media production platforms for the fast, efficient turnaround of premium live sports content.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "We're really excited to once again be partnering with Microsoft for the first IBC in 3 years. The Microsoft and Blackbird teams, in combination with other leading technology players, continue to streamline, innovate and drive increasing functionality, speed and carbon efficiencies as well as cost effectiveness to media and entertainment cloud workflows. We are thrilled to be building a deeper partnership and showcase our seamless integration at IBC."

Blackbird will be exhibiting on the Microsoft booth (#1.D25) and its own booth (#8.C01) at IBC 2022 from 9-12 September. Contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

