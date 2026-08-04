Blackbird Health Expands into Burke/Springfield, Bringing Comprehensive Pediatric Mental Health Care to More Northern Virginia Families

BURKE, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird Health, a leading provider of comprehensive pediatric mental health care, today announced its expansion into the Burke/Springfield area, in creating access to timely, coordinated behavioral health services for children, teens, young adults, and parents throughout Fairfax County and the surrounding region.

Expansion into the Burke/Springfield region increases access to pediatric mental health services for children and families across Northern Virginia.

Families in the Burke/Springfield community will have access to Blackbird Health's full spectrum of pediatric mental health services through its virtual-first care model, supported by a new location in Burke for patients who require in-person care.

The Burke/Springfield location marks Blackbird Health's deepening presence in Northern Virginia, joining Tysons and Centreville, with a fourth clinic planned for Sterling in the coming months.

Serving one of Virginia's largest and fastest-growing counties, Blackbird Health offers comprehensive pediatric mental health services, including:

Families can learn more or get started by visiting Blackbirdhealth.com or calling (703) 239-3470.

This new presence is designed to help address the growing demand for pediatric behavioral healthcare across Northern Virginia, where many families face lengthy waits for mental health services.

Addressing the whole child in Burke/Springfield

"As more families seek support for concerns like ADHD, autism, anxiety, depression, and behavioral challenges, access to timely, coordinated care has never been more important," said Dr. Michael Tang, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Blackbird Health. "Children rarely fit neatly into a single diagnosis. Our multidisciplinary model allows us to evaluate the whole child, address co-occurring conditions, and coordinate care across specialties so families receive answers—and a clear path forward—without having to navigate a fragmented system."

Blackbird Health takes a whole-child approach to care, recognizing that emotional wellbeing, behavior, learning, development, and family dynamics are closely connected. Through its virtual-first model, supported by in-person care when clinically appropriate, children receive the best of both worlds; rapid access to a broad and specialized team combined with in person support when it is needed clinically.

As Blackbird expands into the Burke/Springfield community, its team will work closely with local pediatricians, Fairfax County Public Schools, community organizations, and other behavioral healthcare providers to help ensure children receive coordinated care and families have a clear path from evaluation to treatment.

"Every new Blackbird Health location begins with the same question: Where are families waiting too long for care?" said Blackbird Health CEO Tom Peterson, a Northern Virginia resident. "When fewer than half of young people with depression are receiving treatment, it's clear that families need more options. That's why we're expanding beyond Tysons and Centreville into new markets in Burke/Springfield and, soon, Sterling. Our goal is simple: Make it easier for children and families to access comprehensive, coordinated mental healthcare close to home."

The Burke opening reflects Blackbird Health's continued investment in bringing comprehensive pediatric mental healthcare communities across the Mid-Atlantic. As the organization continues to grow throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and soon Maryland, more families will have access to timely, coordinated care through Blackbird's virtual-first model, with in person services available when needed.

About Blackbird Health

Blackbird Health is the top rated pediatric mental health provider in the Mid-Atlantic, delivering integrated, whole-child care for children, teens, and young adults. By examining how the brain, body, and behavior interact, Blackbird clinicians identify overlapping factors often missed in traditional assessments and develop precise treatment plans that address underlying causes—not just symptoms. Services include comprehensive evaluations, evidence-based therapy, and medication management when appropriate. Care at Blackbird takes place both in person and virtual and is covered by most major insurance plans. Learn more at www.blackbirdhealth.com.

SOURCE Blackbird Health Inc.