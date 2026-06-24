Blackbird Health Opens Bala Cynwyd Clinic, Expanding Coordinated Pediatric Mental Health Care Across the Main Line

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird Health, a leading provider of pediatric mental health care, today announced the opening of its new Bala Cynwyd clinic, expanding access to comprehensive evaluations, therapy, medication management, and coordinated mental health services for children, teens, and families throughout the Main Line and Greater Philadelphia region.

Designed with comfort, care, and connection in mind. From spacious, relaxing waiting areas to our bright, cheerful meeting rooms, every detail of Blackbird's new Bala Cynwyd clinic was crafted to help families feel right at home.

Located at 225 E. City Avenue, Suite 104, the new clinic was created to help families navigate an increasingly complex pediatric mental health landscape. While the Main Line is home to many healthcare resources, families often face long waitlists, fragmented care, and the challenge of coordinating support across multiple providers, schools, and specialists.

"Parents often tell us that finding the right support feels overwhelming," said Dr. Michael Tang, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Blackbird Health. "They're trying to understand what's driving their child's challenges, determine which services are needed, and connect the pieces of care. Our goal is to help families move from uncertainty to clarity with comprehensive evaluations, coordinated treatment, and practical next steps."

The Bala Cynwyd clinic will support children and adolescents facing a wide range of emotional, behavioral, developmental, and learning challenges, including:

Anxiety and depression

ADHD and executive functioning challenges

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

Behavioral and emotional regulation concerns

Learning and developmental differences

Services include comprehensive evaluations, therapy, medication management, executive function coaching, parent support, and coordinated care designed to help families move from questions to answers.

Demand for pediatric mental health services continues to rise nationally, while families frequently encounter lengthy waits for specialty care and autism evaluations. Community outreach efforts across the Main Line have identified a growing need for timely assessments, coordinated treatment, and trusted referral resources that help children access support before challenges escalate.

Blackbird Health's whole-child, whole-family approach connects mental health, behavior, school performance, developmental concerns, and family dynamics to create treatment plans that are both evidence-based and practical for everyday life.

A key part of that approach is collaboration. Blackbird Health works closely with pediatricians, therapists, educators, school counselors, and community organizations to ensure children receive coordinated support across the environments where they live, learn, and grow. The organization has already begun building relationships with trusted providers throughout the Main Line, including Philadelphia Health Associates Pediatrics (PHA Pediatrics), a long-standing independent pediatric practice that has served families in Philadelphia and the Main Line for more than two decades.

"We are excited to have this partnership and increased access to mental health services for our patients," said PHA Pediatrics' Dr. Nancy Hillis.

"Strong partnerships help families get answers sooner," said Dr. Tang. "By collaborating with pediatricians, schools, therapists, and organizations like Philadelphia Health Associates, we can create a more connected care experience and ensure families have access to the support they need at every step of their journey."

The Bala Cynwyd clinic represents Blackbird Health's 13th location overall and its 10th location in Pennsylvania, reflecting the organization's continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality pediatric mental health care throughout the region. Blackbird is in-network with most major insurance carriers.

Families can learn more or get started by visiting Blackbirdhealth.com or calling (484) 202-0751.

About Blackbird Health

Blackbird Health is the top rated pediatric mental health provider in the Mid-Atlantic, delivering integrated, whole-child care for children, teens, and young adults. By examining how the brain, body, and behavior interact, Blackbird clinicians identify overlapping factors often missed in traditional assessments and develop precise treatment plans that address underlying causes—not just symptoms. Services include comprehensive evaluations, evidence-based therapy, and medication management when appropriate. Care at Blackbird takes place both in person and virtual and is covered by most major insurance plans. Learn more at www.blackbirdhealth.com.

SOURCE Blackbird Health Inc.