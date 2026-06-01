Blackbird Health Expands into Lancaster County, PA with New Pediatric Mental Health Clinic

LANCASTER, Pa., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird Health, a leading provider of pediatric mental health care, will officially open its new Lancaster clinic on June 1, 2026, expanding access to comprehensive mental health services for children, teens, and families throughout Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Dutch Country, and the greater Susquehanna Valley region.

Blackbird Health in Lancaster offers timely access to mental health evaluations, therapy, medication management, and coordinated care designed specifically for children and adolescents.

Located at 1390 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster, the new clinic was created to address a growing shortage of accessible pediatric mental health care in Central Pennsylvania. Families across the region often face long waitlists, limited local resources, and lengthy travel times to larger health systems in and just to receive evaluations or ongoing treatment for their children.

Blackbird Health's Lancaster clinic aims to change that by offering timely access to mental health evaluations, therapy, medication management, and coordinated care designed specifically for children and adolescents.

"Families shouldn't have to wait months or travel hours to get answers for their child," said Dr. Michael Tang, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Blackbird Health. "Lancaster families deserve access to high-quality pediatric mental health care close to home, and we're excited to become part of this community."

According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data, 1 in 5 children ages 3–17 has a diagnosed mental, emotional, or behavioral health condition. At the same time, demand for pediatric mental health services continues to outpace available care nationwide and across Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County represents a particularly important area for expanded access. With a young median age, growing family population, and increasing demand from pediatricians and schools for behavioral health resources, the region has become an underserved market for pediatric mental health services.

The centrally located Blackbird clinic sits near Lancaster's primary healthcare corridor and major pediatric groups, helping make care more accessible for busy families throughout the county.

Blackbird Health's approach focuses on whole-child, whole-family care—connecting mental health, school performance, behavior, developmental concerns, and family dynamics to create practical treatment plans that work in everyday life. The Lancaster clinic will support children and teens experiencing challenges including anxiety, depression, ADHD, behavioral concerns, emotional regulation difficulties, and neurodivergent conditions.

The organization also emphasized its commitment to culturally responsive care that reflects Lancaster's diverse community and the needs of Hispanic, Black, multiracial, and underserved families across the region.

In addition to serving families directly, Blackbird Health plans to collaborate closely with local pediatricians, educators, counselors, and community organizations to strengthen the region's pediatric mental health ecosystem.

The Lancaster clinic officially opens June 1, 2026. Families can learn more or request services by visiting Blackbird Health Lancaster or calling (484) 202-0751.

About Blackbird Health

Blackbird Health is the top rated pediatric mental health provider in the Mid-Atlantic, delivering integrated, whole-child care for children, teens, and young adults. By examining how the brain, body, and behavior interact, Blackbird clinicians identify overlapping factors often missed in traditional assessments and develop precise treatment plans that address underlying causes—not just symptoms. Services include comprehensive evaluations, evidence-based therapy, and medication management when appropriate. Care at Blackbird takes place both in person and virtual and is covered by most major insurance plans. Learn more at www.blackbirdhealth.com.

SOURCE Blackbird Health Inc.