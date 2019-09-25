Blackbird Receives Top 6 'What Caught My Eye' Award at IBC 2019

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform Blackbird , received a 'What Caught My Eye' award at IBC 2019 – one of just 6 products to win the prestigious accolade from over 1700 on display during the show.

The 'What Caught My Eye' awards are given to the most exciting, innovative and important products at IBC. They focus on leading, unique products that are changing the face of broadcast and on-demand publishing and driving the media technology revolution.

Blackbird was selected for the coveted award on behalf of IBC by guest expert, Renard Jenkins – a 30 year veteran of the television and film industry and VP of Operations, Engineering and Distribution at the Public Broadcasting Service in the US.

Blackbird is the world's only video editing platform developed from the ground up specifically for the cloud. The fastest video clipping, editing and distribution platform on the market, Blackbird provides rapid access to live and non-live video for the creation of clips and highlights to multiple devices and platforms including web, broadcast, OTT and social. Accessed through any browser, easy to learn and needing only limited bandwidth to use, Blackbird delivers significant productivity and efficiency benefits to any enterprise level company working with video.

Blackbird is driving major awareness, engagement and reach for brands in the sports, esports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include IMG, Deltatre, MSG Networks, Gfinity, Peloton, TownNews and A+E Networks .

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

