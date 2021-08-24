Blackbird Updates Code Education App

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird , bridging the gap in Computer Science curriculum, today announced updates and improvements inspired by student and teacher feedback to their code education app and platform. Improvements include a modern site-wide redesign, a dedicated page for Guided Projects, a Code Workshop that better eases students into using professional IDEs, and refined teacher tools used to manage classes, review code, view progress reports, and more. Created to bridge the gap between introductory game-based curriculum and advanced computer science, Blackbird was built to enable students and teachers to learn real-world coding skills in an intelligent and encouraging educational environment.

"With great feedback from our users we were able to refine the app's user experience significantly. The goal was to improve ease-of-use for students and make it easier for teachers to have a successful coding class," said Bjorn Hansen, cofounder and director of technology, Blackbird. "In the past year, Blackbird students have written over 2 million lines of JavaScript and completed over 150,000 lessons. We're excited that Blackbird has had such an impact and we hope to hit 5 million lines before the end of the year."

For more info, or to try Blackbird for free, please visit: https://www.blackbirdcode.com/

Used by schools and coding academies throughout the United States, Blackbird was built to address the coding education gap in a fun and engaging way. It can be administered by either non-technical or technically-trained instructors and parents. Blackbird's curriculum guides students through coding lessons aligned with standards identified in the Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core State Standards for Math and English – as well as the Computer Science Teachers Association's Computer Science standards. Blackbird's integrated Learning Management System enables instructors to easily track progress, review code, award motivational tokens, and exchange messages.

Blackbird Code Education Platform:

Teaches JavaScript through game and animation creation

Utilizes the first educational version of Javascript

Addresses the "Curriculum Gap" in Computer Science education

Students use skills to build games, animations and more

Aligned to Common Core, Next Generation Science and CSTA Learning Standards

Can be administered by all instructors and parents – regardless of technical expertise

Integrated Learning Management System (LMS)

Certified Pedagogical Quality

Simple, affordable pricing structure, includes full, expert support

Pricing and Availability:

The Blackbird education platform is now open for students, parents and instructors. Blackbird begins with a free, foundational section with additional advanced lessons available through a simple and affordable pricing structure that includes full support and professional development. For more information, visit Blackbird on the web at https://www.BlackbirdCode.com .

