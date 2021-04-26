Blackbird wins 18 more US TV stations with TownNews

69 US TV stations now use Blackbird remotely and safely to rapidly access, edit and publish news content fast to social and web platforms. When paired with TownNews' Field59 VMS, news stories can be delivered to viewers with unbeatable speed and control using Blackbird's browser-based, carbon efficient cloud native video editing platform. US TV stations using Blackbird now span 35 states.

Over 350 local TV stations in the US produce approximately six hours of news content per day with the industry generating nearly $31 billion in revenues annually. With an estimated 43% of US adults sourcing their news from websites and social media, millions of viewers in the US now consume content through the Blackbird and TownNews' Field59 VMS platform.

Derek Gebler, Vice President of Broadcast and Video for TownNews, said: "Blackbird's high-quality, frame-accurate cloud editing software gives our broadcast customers a huge competitive advantage. The growth of the Blackbird TownNews partnership over the past three years has been extremely exciting, and we look forward to continuing our mutual collaboration for a long time to come."

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, commented: "Congratulations to TownNews on their new station wins. We are thrilled to expand our services with them to 69 news stations across 35 states from the 2 we started with back in 2018. This is an excellent example of the 'Blackbird inside' OEM strategy working and a superb endorsement of our technology in the fast-paced environment of news production."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. The Company's customers include Tata Communications, EVS, BT, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, NHL, Eleven Sports, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 69 local US TV stations with TownNews.



About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetization.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

SOURCE Blackbird plc