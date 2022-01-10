Blackbird wins NAB Show Product of the Year Award

Chris Brown, NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations, said: "Winners like Blackbird are revolutionizing the way people experience media and entertainment. The 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards highlight the best of what's new and celebrate the breakthroughs and advancements within the content industry."

Blackbird plc CEO, Ian McDonough, added: "Many thanks to the NAB panel that have voted Blackbird as a Product of the Year. The NAB show is the largest and most important in our industry and so it's a genuine honour and privilege to accept this award. It's been an incredible award season for us and following our successful fundraise at the end of 2021 I'm incredibly excited about the possibilities that await us in 2022."

The award follows Blackbird winning the IABM Environmental Sustainability Company of the Year Award 2021 in recognition of its campaign to dramatically reduce carbon emissions within the video production industry. Blackbird's carbon awareness study titled - 'Video Shouldn't Cost the Earth' - highlights that cloud native Blackbird generates up to 91% less carbon emissions than on premise and cloud-based video editing workflows. Blackbird was recently awarded the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark in recognition of its work in contributing to the green economy – just 2.5% of UK listed companies have been given this esteemed award. In November, Blackbird was crowned Best Tech Company 2021 at the SportsPro OTT Awards.

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, Tata Communications, EVS, Eurovision Sport, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, BT Sport, NHL, Eleven Sports, Cheddar News, the U.S Department of State and 80 local US news stations with TownNews.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 23–27, 2022, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com .

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org .

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

www.blackbird.video

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

www.youtube.com/c/Blackbirdcloud

SOURCE Blackbird plc