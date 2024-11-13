Blackbird.AI and Databricks Partner to Accelerate AI-Driven Narrative Intelligence Innovation, Scale, and Security to Protect Organizations from Narrative Attacks

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird.AI, the leader in AI-driven narrative and risk intelligence, and Databricks, the data and AI company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate developing and deploying advanced narrative intelligence innovation, scale, and security to protect organizations from narrative attacks that cause financial and reputation harm to organizations across the globe.

By leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Blackbird.AI enhances its ability to deliver real-time narrative intelligence with enhanced enterprise-grade security, governance, and scalability. This partnership enables organizations to defend against narrative attacks and information manipulation while meeting the most stringent security and compliance requirements. This partnership comes at a crucial time, as the World Economic Forum named narrative attacks the number one global risk in 2024 and 2025.

"This partnership marks a significant advancement in our mission to protect organizations from harmful narratives," said Naushad UzZaman, CTO and co-founder of Blackbird.AI. "By building on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, our internal teams can develop and collaborate within one shared platform to accelerate our innovation in AI-driven narrative intelligence while providing our customers with the highest levels of security, governance, and scalability. This is particularly crucial for our customers in regulated industries who require robust data protection and compliance measures."

The partnership delivers several key benefits to enterprise organizations:

Enhanced security and governance capabilities that meet stringent regulatory requirements

Accelerated development and deployment of new narrative intelligence capabilities

Seamless integration and rapid content expansion with existing enterprise data infrastructure

Scalable AI and machine learning capabilities powered by Databricks' architecture

"We're thrilled to welcome Blackbird.AI to the Built on Databricks Partner Program as they continue to transform how enterprises understand and respond to narrative risks," said Jay Bhankharia, Senior Director of Data Partnerships at Databricks. "Their unique approach to narrative intelligence, combined with data intelligence, will help organizations better protect themselves against the growing threats of narrative attacks and information manipulation."

With this partnership, Blackbird.AI joins the Built on Databricks Partner Program. By joining the program, Blackbird.AI will access a broad range of Databricks programs, including innovative technologies and exclusive co-marketing opportunities to amplify its brand and accelerate revenue growth.

"This collaboration between two of our valued partners will significantly enhance the services and solutions we offer to our joint customers," said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. "Together, the innovative approaches of Blackbird.AI and Databricks, alongside Carahsoft's presence in the Public Sector and large reseller network, will ensure that Government agencies have easy access to cutting edge protection against narrative manipulation, misinformation and other cyber threats."

Carahsoft serves as BlackBird.AI's Public Sector distributor and Databricks' Master Government Aggregator®, providing Public Sector agencies with access to these solutions through Carahsoft's reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts. For more information, contact the Blackbird.AI team at Carahsoft at (844) 445-5688 or [email protected]; contact the Databrick's team at (571) 590-6840 or [email protected].

About Blackbird.AI

BLACKBIRD.AI protects organizations from narrative attacks that cause financial and reputational harm. Our AI-driven Narrative Intelligence Platform identifies key narratives that impact your organization/industry, the influence behind them, the networks they touch, the anomalous behavior that scales them, and the cohorts and communities that connect them. This information enables organizations to proactively understand narrative threats as they scale and become harmful for better strategic decision-making. A diverse team of AI experts, threat intelligence analysts, and national security professionals founded Blackbird.AI to defend information integrity and fight a new class of narrative threats. Learn more at Blackbird.AI.

