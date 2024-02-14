BLACKBIRD.AI LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING CONTEXT-CHECKING PRODUCT DESIGNED TO HELP GUIDE USERS THROUGH THE COMPLEXITY OF MISINFORMATION AND DISINFORMATION

Blackbird.AI

14 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Compass by Blackbird.AI provides clarity through context by helping you check any claim in online articles, links, images, videos, social posts, and more

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird.AI, the leader in protecting organizations from narrative attacks created by misinformation and disinformation, announced the limited release of Compass by Blackbird.AI today. This innovative, AI-powered context-checking product is designed for everyone who wants clarity and context around questionable information in today's noisy and manipulated digital ecosystem.

The launch is pivotal as the World Economic Forum has recognized the urgency, naming misinformation and disinformation as the #1 global risk in its Global Risks Report 2024. At the same time, countries across the globe are holding national elections while voters and journalists alike are being inundated with information that is nearly impossible to verify. Blackbird.AI is now offering free access to an early release of Compass by Blackbird.AI to a limited number of users who join the waitlist.

"Today marks an incredible achievement as we introduce Compass by Blackbird.AI," said Wasim Khaled, CEO and co-founder of Blackbird.AI. "Crafted to navigate the maze of conflicting information online, this product integrates our AI-driven, patent-pending risk signals with our large language model and acts as a context layer for the internet in a way that is accessible and understandable for everyone. This innovation represents our response to the challenges of information overload and online manipulation, marking a significant leap forward in our mission to ensure trust, safety, and integrity across the information landscape."

Compass by Blackbird.AI provides context and clarity to online claims. It is designed to guide end users through online misinformation and disinformation by contextualizing claims in articles, posts, links, images, videos, and more. For example, viral misinformation like 'The Eiffel Tower is burning' can be misleading or harmful. These stories can spread rapidly across the internet and are impossible to keep up with or fact-check.

"Powered by the RAV3N Risk LLM, Compass by Blackbird.AI automatically generates lucid, evidence-based answers from reliable sources in an easy-to-read summarized form that will help add clarity to any claim," said Naushad UzZaman, CTO and co-founder of Blackbird.AI. "With elections in 40+ countries, including the US, and two active wars, where information war is as important as kinetic war, we are all overwhelmed with information we do not know what to make of it. We ignore that information or become misinformed daily, which leads to harmful decisions. Compass by Blackbird.AI helps us make better decisions by adding context to any claims online."

Compass by Blackbird.AI features include:

  • Analysis of the context of complex and controversial claims with comprehensive checks across hundreds of thousands of unique sources to "research" responses with real-time efficiency, ensuring the most current information is used to contextualize claims.
  • Ability to handle various content, including text prompts, links to articles, social media posts, videos, and memes.
  • Designed for ease of use, allowing users to receive a context-rich, relevant, and informative summary response effortlessly, complete with citations and sources.

To learn more information, sign up for the waitlist here.

About Blackbird.AI
BLACKBIRD.AI protects organizations from narrative attacks created by misinformation and disinformation that cause financial and reputational harm. Powered by our AI-driven proprietary technology, including the Constellation narrative intelligence platform, RAV3N Risk LMM, Narrative Feed, and our RAV3N Narrative Intelligence and Research Team, Blackbird.AI provides a disruptive shift in how Global 2000 companies and national security organizations can protect themselves from what the World Economic Forum called the #1 global risk in 2024. Learn more at Blackbird.AI.

Media Contact: blackbird.ai@5wpr.com

SOURCE Blackbird.AI

