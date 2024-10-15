BLACKBIRD.AI LAUNCHES INSTANT AND ACCURATE DEEPFAKE DETECTION

'Compass Vision' identifies AI-generated, deepfake, and manipulated images and videos with confidence, extending Blackbird.AI's technology leadership in the fight against narrative attacks created by misinformation and disinformation.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird.AI, the leader in AI-driven Narrative Intelligence analyzing more than 60 trillion digital engagements over the past year, today announced ' Compass Vision ' a new AI-based product that provides instant and accurate analysis and context for the identification of AI-generated and AI-manipulated or altered deepfake images and videos. Customers can access Compass Vision directly through Blackbird.AI's Narrative Intelligence Platform called 'Constellation' and a Compass Vision web app and API that easily integrates into their existing threat intelligence and social listening systems. Compass Vision is the latest innovative technology that Blackbird.AI has brought to market to offer its customers the most technologically advanced protection against narrative attacks created by misinformation and disinformation.

Threat actors, hyper-agenda-driven influencers, and nation-states use deepfake images and videos in narrative attacks, increasing their impact and influence. They spread misinformation and disinformation that target organizations, causing significant financial, operational, and reputational harm. Blackbird.AI's Compass Vision identifies the image and video anomalies, providing easy-to-read, understand, and share observations and context through a confidence score and explainability with every result to ensure organizations know the authenticity of AI-generated deepfake images and synthetic media.

A recent Forrester podcast, "Top Cybersecurity Threats In 2024 ," featuring Principal Analyst Brian Wrozek and Senior Analyst Janet Worthington, stated, "Threat actors use AI to create convincing fake identities that can lead organizations to take damaging actions. In one recent deepfake scam, a finance clerk in Hong Kong was duped into transferring $25 million to fraudsters. The quality of these fakes is improving rapidly, making it difficult to differentiate between real and fake videos or audio. They can be used to amplify narrative attacks as well. The CISO's role is focused on threat intelligence to avoid these attacks and on incident response capabilities to address deep fakes."

Compass Vision Key Features:

Simple User Interface: Easily upload images and videos for analysis via a simple portal.

Confidence Score: Deepfake technology is constantly advancing. Compass Vision provides a confidence score with every result to ensure our models evolve as threats evolve.

Assessment: Compass Vision provides a clear 'fake' or 'not fake' assessment

Easy-to-understand Explanation: Our Constellation Platform delivers contextual observations about AI-generated deepfake images and videos.

Public API: Easily integrate Compass Vision with existing threat intelligence or social listening systems your team already uses to move faster to determine the authenticity of AI-generated deepfake images and video

"AI-generated deepfake images and videos can be weaponized to create and amplify false and harmful narratives, making disinformation more believable and challenging to detect. The damage caused by such deceptive content can profoundly erode trust in media, institutions, and our judgment," said Wasim Khaled, CEO and Co-founder of Blackbird.AI. "Simply identifying whether the content is AI-generated isn't enough. To fully understand and mitigate impact, organizations need to gain awareness of how far and how fast deepfakes have spread and which actors or bot networks drove reach. That's why we have invested our resources to bring synthetic media detection to our AI-based Narrative Intelligence Platform to help our customers significantly reduce risk."

Compass Vision Benefits:

Quickly validate the authenticity of any image and video

Provides easy-to-read, understand, and share observations and explanations detailing why an image or video is fake or altered

Reduces risk by confidently identifying AI-based deepfake images and video

Removes the guesswork and time to inspect and validate images and videos manually

With Blackbird.AI's Constellation Platform, users can understand deepfake images and videos' role in propagating harmful narratives.

Read the technical blog here to learn how Blackbird.AI's Compass Vision and Constellation Narrative Intelligence Platform protect organizations from narrative attacks.

Today's Compass Vision product announcement follows our recent launch of Compass Context earlier this year. Compass Context clarifies any online claim, article link, or supported social media post or video. When you ask Compass Context a question or paste any link, it processes data in real-time from thousands of reliable sources, checks claims, analyze results using our Constellation Platform, and generates accurate answers with footnotes and citation links. To sign up for a free trial, visit https://blackbird.ai/compass/. Compass Context is also available now as an API for bulk usage.

"Recognizing that AI-generated content is an important first step, but it's not enough without understanding its context. That's where Compass Context makes the difference," said Naushad UzZaman, CTO and Co-Founder of Blackbird.AI. "By combining the deepfake detection power of Compass Vision with the contextual insights of Compass Context, Blackbird.AI's Compass suite provides a comprehensive solution for combating the flood of AI-generated images and videos used to spread misinformation and disinformation, offering a deeper insight into their origin and intent."

About Blackbird.AI

BLACKBIRD.AI protects organizations from narrative attacks created by misinformation and disinformation that cause financial and reputational harm. Our AI-driven Narrative Intelligence Platform, called Constellation – identifies critical narratives that impact your organization/industry, the influence behind them, the networks they touch, the anomalous behavior that scales them, and the cohorts and communities that connect them. This information enables organizations to proactively understand narrative threats as they scale and become harmful for better strategic decision-making. A diverse team of AI experts, threat intelligence analysts, and national security professionals founded Blackbird.AI to defend information integrity and fight a new class of narrative threats. Learn more at Blackbird.AI.

