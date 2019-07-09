Blackboard Ally is Now Available for D2L's Brightspace

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc. announced that its accessibility solution Blackboard Ally—a tool that helps institutions make digital course content more accessible and integrates seamlessly into Learning Management System (LMS) solutions—is now fully integrated with all leading LMSs, including D2L's Brightspace. This most recent integration underscores Blackboard's commitment to ensuring all learners have accessible digital course content and that institutions have the tools they need to support them in creating a sustainable culture of inclusion.

"We're thrilled to expand the number of institutions and learners who have access to Blackboard Ally," said Nicolaas Matthijs, Product Director for Blackboard Ally. "Our vision has always been to make the solution available to as many students and institutions as possible. We're looking forward to expanding our Blackboard Ally community with new institutions who share our commitment to improving the quality of the educational experience for all students."

Blackboard Ally is now used by 600 higher education institutions in 21 countries and 20 languages. The solution leverages Artificial Intelligence to scan course materials for accessibility issues and supplies comprehensive reporting on the current state of content accessibility at both the course and institution level. Since its launch in April 2017, Blackboard Ally has processed over 22 million courses and over 620 million content items.

The tool automatically generates a range of alternative formats for the instructor's original content, including mobile-friendly HTML, audio, ePub, electronic Braille, and a translated version. In the past year alone, nearly two million alternative formats have been downloaded by students, highlighting how these alternative formats and the underlying Universal Design for Learning principles benefit all learners.

Blackboard Ally also provides educators with guidance for improving the accessibility of their course materials. In the past year, almost half a million course materials have been improved directly through Blackboard Ally, showcasing the significant steps being taken to make course materials more accessible and easier to use for all students.

