Blackboard and K16 Solutions Announce Global Partnership to Streamline LMS Migrations to Learn Ultra

RESTON, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company, and K16 Solutions , the industry leader in EdTech for learning management system (LMS) course migration, course design, and course archiving, announced today a partnership to help Blackboard Inc. migrate its clients to Blackboard Learn Ultra in an easier and more efficient manner.

The partnership will enable existing Blackboard Learn clients or clients moving from other LMS platforms to Blackboard Learn Ultra to take advantage of Ultra's intuitive, powerful teaching and learning experience. The partnership will help Blackboard migrate its clients to Learn Ultra in a more cost-effective way for new and upgrading clients. This service includes the migration of the first 100 courses for current Learn institutions or new clients at no cost.

"This partnership and K16 Solutions' industry-leading migration technology streamlines and simplifies the path to Learn Ultra for new and existing clients," said Mary Gross, Senior Director of Partnerships at Blackboard. "Learn Ultra enables flexible instruction across devices and simple, powerful tools to deliver more personalized experiences that drive student success. With K16 Solutions, we're making it as easy and efficient as possible for institutions to unlock the Ultra experience."

Using K16 Solutions' innovative technology, Scaffold, moving course content from the Learn Original experience or from a different LMS to Ultra is now faster and easier, delivering 100 percent content transfer and requiring very little to no course reconstruction once the content is placed in Ultra. The partnership will also enable Blackboard to offer archiving services to clients who are moving off an existing LMS.

"We are excited to be partnering with Blackboard, one of the pioneers in the learning management system space," said Dr. Thomas Waite, President and CEO of K16 Solutions. "Our powerful technology, Scaffold, has already proven it can easily migrate content from Original to Ultra with extreme precision and at lightning speed. We look forward to assisting Blackboard in moving institutions to Ultra so they can provide faculty and staff with the learning environment they desire."

Since bringing this solution to market, K16 Solutions has executed LMS migrations for institutions of all types worldwide and can migrate up to 6,000 courses per week per institution with incredible accuracy. In addition to LMS platform migrations, K16 Solutions can easily transfer video files from one video platform to another with the same efficiency and archive course content and student data at a fraction of the cost compared to legacy LMS archiving.

About Blackboard:

Blackboard is a leading EdTech company, serving higher education, K-12, business and government clients around the world. We connect a deep understanding of education with the power of technology to continuously push the boundaries of learning. Our mission is to advance learning together with the world's education community, so that all learners, educators and institutions can realize their goals today and prepare for tomorrow.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive outdated online courses and student data. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

