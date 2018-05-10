Blackboard Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day with Series of Informative Webinars

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the seventh annual Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), Blackboard will host a series of no cost, informative webinars covering hot topics related to digital access in education. The virtual events, taking place on May 17, will feature presentations from the company's accessibility experts and leading academics on a "follow the sun" schedule beginning in Queensland, Australia, and continuing throughout the day in multiple locations including London, United Kingdom; Santiago, Chile; Cincinnati, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Long Beach, California.

The purpose of GAAD is to encourage the design, development, usability, and related communities to think, talk and learn about access and inclusion for all learners. On this important day, Blackboard will share proven approaches and programs that educational institutions are using to improve digital accessibility, and how they are working to remove barriers in their online learning environments.

"At Blackboard, we believe that accessibility is an imperative," said Blackboard Chairman, CEO and President Bill Ballhaus. "We are proud to host a series of global events where educators and accessibility experts will have the opportunity to come together to share best practices, and engage in a rich dialogue on how to make online education more inclusive for all learners."

Webinar topics will include:

Creating an inclusive and accessible learning experience for all

Accessibility standards in the European Union (EU)

Proper etiquette for interacting with persons with disabilities

Universal Design for Learning (UDL)

The current landscape of regulations and ADA requirements

Accessible online course design

The webinars will feature closed captioning and recordings will be made available following each presentation. For a complete list of presenters and to register, please visit the webinar homepage at http://webinars.blackboard.com/Global-Accessibility-Awareness-Day-2018.

