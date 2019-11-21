Blackboard Hosts First-Ever Executive Roundtable for Clients in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading education technology company for teaching, learning and student engagement, hosted the first-ever Executive roundtable in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The focus of the event was to highlight the educational benefits and security of cloud and the growth of cloud-deployment across the region.

"We were honored to be joined by some of our most distinguished clients in Saudi Arabia for an open discussion on how we are optimizing cloud adoption paths that will ultimately benefit the region's learners through increased dependability and flexibility," said Robert Speed, Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at Blackboard. "We are proud of our collaboration with AWS and anticipate it will have a far-reaching and enduring impact on the region's education sector."

The theme of the invitation-only roundtable, which took place on November 18 at the Hilton Hotel Riyadh, was 'Empower Excellence' and brought together top dignitaries from 20 higher education institutions and executives from Blackboard and AWS. These officials discussed the importance of cloud to the growth and future of eLearning, and the ways they can benefit from AWS to lower costs, scale applications, and meet the ever-changing needs of the modern student.

Blackboard has strengthened its commitment and investment in the Middle East, recently announcing that several of its clients in the region have transitioned to the company's cloud-deployment of its learning management system (LMS).

About Blackboard

Our mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.

