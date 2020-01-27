Blackboard Inc. Opens New Global Headquarters in Northern Virginia

RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading education technology company for teaching, learning and student engagement, today announced the opening of its new global headquarters in Reston, Virginia. The new location combines the company's former D.C. and Reston offices into one modern tech hub in the heart of Northern Virginia's tech corridor.

"We are thrilled to bring our team together in one convenient and collaborative environment centrally located in the Northern Virginia tech corridor," said Blackboard Chairman, CEO and President Bill Ballhaus. "This modern, vibrant, state-of-the art space is designed to serve as a global hub and foster community, collaboration and innovation across our company. We look forward to the convenience of the Reston area and being a part of this growing tech community."

Blackboard's Washington metro area workforce was formerly located between offices in both D.C. and Reston, which was an inefficient use of space. By consolidating its local footprint, Blackboard will fuel its culture of creativity, innovation and team collaboration.

Blackboard considered best value, convenience to public transportation, commuter routes and airports, and "life-style" amenities like dining options and stores when selecting the location for its global headquarters. The company ultimately selected Reston's Plaza America complex, which is located only six miles from Dulles International Airport, a short distance from the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station, adjacent to dining, shopping and other amenities, and less than a mile to the Reston Town Center.

The general contractor on the project was DWatts Construction (Alexandria, VA) and the design firm/architect is SmithGroup (Washington, DC).

About Blackboard

Our mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.

Contact:

D'Anthony White

(202) 303-9314

danthony.white@blackboard.com

SOURCE Blackboard Inc.

Related Links

www.blackboard.com

