Blackboard launches Center for Advancing Learning

RESTON, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company, today launched the Center for Advancing Learning (CAL), an education thought leadership, policy and corporate social responsibility hub with the mission of supporting student and institutional success. The Center will bring together experts from within Blackboard and across non-profit organizations, industry associations and academia to generate evidence-based approaches and analysis around how data can enable personalized experiences and power outcomes across the student experience.

"At Blackboard, we believe in the potential for personalized experiences to unlock new ways to advance learning and are thrilled to launch an initiative that will bring together some of the brightest minds in education to tap that potential," said Dr. Darcy Hardy, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Blackboard and the Center's first director. "In launching the Center for Advancing Learning, Blackboard is enabling a deeper connection between policymakers, researchers and thought leaders to help best practices move from concept to the classroom more rapidly."

Initial focus will be in four broad areas: accessibility; community colleges; Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); and online program management alternatives. The Center's work will be guided by three underlying aims: increasing access, supporting underserved and at-risk populations, and improving outcomes. The Center will utilize Blackboard's internal assets and thought leaders, while tapping policy fellows from industry associations and data scientists from institutions of higher education to serve as faculty fellows.

After launching, the Center will announce policy fellows from non-profit industry partners and begin recruiting the first class of faculty fellows. The Center will also initiate a series of policy roundtable events and begin releasing thought leadership and research reports.

About Blackboard:

Blackboard is a leading EdTech company, serving higher education, K-12, business and government clients around the world. We connect a deep understanding of education with the power of technology to continuously push the boundaries of learning. Our mission is to advance learning together with the world's education community, so that all learners, educators and institutions can realize their goals today and prepare for tomorrow.

