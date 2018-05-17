Blackboard Launches New Website Accessibility Solution

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its longstanding commitment to accessibility, Blackboard Inc. today announced the launch of Blackboard Ally for Web, leveraging the company's groundbreaking technology to support institutions and organizations looking to improve the accessibility of their public-facing websites. Currently being implemented by hundreds of institutions, Blackboard Ally first launched last year as a tool designed to improve the accessibility of digital content within an institution's learning management system (LMS) and K-12 school district websites.

Blackboard Ally for Web integrates with a website's content management system (CMS) and scans website pages and embedded media for a range of accessibility issues based on key areas of the WCAG 2.0 AA Standard. The solution supplies comprehensive reporting, allowing web administrators to see their overall accessibility score and trends over time based on how their web environment is performing related to accessibility issues. Users can also pull domain-specific reports, and conduct easy searches to pull up information, including scores, on a particular domain. The website accessibility report also organizes issues by severity level, helping web admins prioritize key areas of focus and deploy resources to the most affected areas. Blackboard plans to bring all of Ally's features to public websites in the future.

"Accessible websites create a better online experience for everyone, but we know it can be difficult for organizations and institutions to see how they are doing when it comes to web accessibility," said Katie Blot, Chief Strategy and Portfolio Officer at Blackboard. "We look forward to working with clients worldwide to help them incorporate accessible practices into their websites, so that they're providing a high quality and inclusive online experience."

For more information about Blackboard Ally for Web, visit www.blackboard.com/accessibility/blackboard-ally-for-web.html.

About Blackboard Inc.

Our mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.

Contact:

Shawnee Cohn

202-303-9053

shawnee.cohn@blackboard.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackboard-launches-new-website-accessibility-solution-300650470.html

SOURCE Blackboard Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blackboard.com

