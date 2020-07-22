Blackboard Launches Proactive and Scalable Student Retention Solution

RESTON, Va., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc. today announced the launch of Blackboard Retention Coaching, Powered by Predictive Data. The solution equips higher education institutions with the data, insights, and expertise necessary to help predict when a student may need additional support to be successful, implement proactive interventions, and ultimately boost retention. This announcement was made during BbWorld20, Blackboard's premier annual global conference that brings together educators, administrators and thought leaders, held virtually this year on July 21 and 22.

"Data shows that demands on students' everyday lives—now exacerbated in the global pandemic—can cause them to deprioritize their academics," said Richa Batra, General Manager of Student Success at Blackboard. "When these challenges are identified and addressed proactively, students are more likely to continue with their studies. Blackboard Retention Coaching offers the technology and personalized support that enables institutions to understand the academic patterns of at-risk students, identify these individuals, and offer the coaching necessary to course-correct and drive student success."

Blackboard Retention Coaching combines actionable insights from Blackboard Predict with personalized engagement with Blackboard's Student Success coaches. The solution leverages student information from the institution's Student Information System and activity from the Blackboard Data platform to identify at-risk students for early intervention. Using Blackboard's robust set of communication technologies, Blackboard's Student Success coaches then proactively engage these students, providing individualized support to help them stay on track. Support can range from personalized coaching to help students navigate academic roadblocks both within and outside of the educational environment to connecting students to appropriate campus resources.

"Blackboard's retention program provides our online students with the proactive support they need, when the need it," said Patricia M. Ritschel-Trifilo, Ph.D., Director of Wayland Baptist University Online. "As a result of this partnership, students who received coaching from Blackboard Student Success in the Fall 2019 semester registered for the Spring 2020 semester at a rate of seven percentage points higher than that of students in the control group. We also gleaned valuable data about our current retention rates, as well as rich qualitative information about students' decision-making process."

To learn more about Blackboard Retention Coaching, Powered by Predictive Data please visit: https://www.blackboard.com/services/student-success-services/student-retention

