Blackboard Learn Ultra Wins Tech & Learning's 2023 Award of Excellence: Best Tools for Back to School

News provided by

Anthology

09 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Leading Higher Ed LMS lauded for Innovative Use of AI

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Blackboard Learn Ultra was selected as a winner in Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence: Best Tools for Back to School in the Higher Education category. Judges for the award applauded Blackboard Learn Ultra's flexibility for learners and instructors while calling the learning management system's (LMS) AI Design Assistant, 'very innovative.'

Blackboard Learn Ultra is Anthology's next-generation LMS that is designed with a modern and intuitive interface to engage learners and ease the burden on instructors. The Blackboard Learn Ultra experience is a student-centered environment intended to improve user efficiency and satisfaction with a personalized user interface. New AI course-building capabilities in Blackboard Learn Ultra are designed to provide inspiration to instructors and instructional designers as they develop their courses and allow them to create more engaging learning experiences more quickly.

"On our journey to help learners and instructors achieve their goals, this recognition is proof positive we're leading the way," said JD White, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "Our team is focused on writing the next chapter of what's possible with innovative tools like the AI Design Assistant."

Tech & Learning's annual Awards of Excellence program, "The Best Tools for Back to School," recognizes the best education products to help industry professionals find solutions that will support their work in a variety of learning environments. Judges chose winners based on their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools problem-solve and support instruction.

About Anthology
Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

Media Contact:
Erin Mitchell
Anthology
Erin.Mitchell@anthology.com

SOURCE Anthology

