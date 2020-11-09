Blackboard Releases New LMS Feature Aimed at Helping Students Succeed in College

RESTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading EdTech software and solutions company, today announced the release of Blackboard Assist, a new feature within the company's leading cloud learning management system (LMS), Blackboard Learn, that connects higher education students with resources and services to help them succeed in college. The feature directly connects students in one click to support services from their institution and curated third-party help services.

Blackboard Assist provides students easy access to their institution's support services such as academic, career, health and wellness, student life and social services in one centralized location within the LMS. Students also have access to tutoring and homework services from trusted and reputable academic partners. By including these services directly within the LMS, which students are familiar with and routinely use to access course materials, it makes it even easier for them to get the support they need to achieve their goals.

Blackboard Assist includes the following resources for students:

Institutional Services pages – Institutions globally that are on the SaaS deployment of Blackboard Learn can post their campus resources for students.

– Institutions globally that are on the SaaS deployment of Blackboard Learn can post their campus resources for students. Partner Services pages – Institutions in the United States that are on the SaaS deployment of Blackboard Learn can enable access to third-party academic partner-provided services for students. Partner services will expand to additional countries.

"As many colleges and universities continue to operate in virtual or hybrid formats this school year, it is more important than ever that students are connected to the resources they need to succeed." said Jim Chalex, Vice President of Teaching and Learning at Blackboard. "We know that college and university students deal with numerous changes and challenges while working to complete their degrees. Being able to easily access and utilize all of the resources available to them through Blackboard Assist will help them get the assistance they need to advance their education."

At launch in the United States, Blackboard Assist will initially feature third-party tools from partners focused on academic success. This includes tutoring and homework help from bartleby learn™ and writing support from bartleby write™, digital tools created by Barnes & Noble Education. In addition, real-time tutoring will be provided by GoPeer. Blackboard is exploring additional partners in the United States and internationally to add to Blackboard Assist in the future.

For more information about Blackboard Assist, visit https://www.blackboard.com/blackboard-assist.

