Blackboard Student Services Launches Chatbot Capability

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDUCAUSE -- Blackboard Inc., a leading education technology company for teaching, learning and student engagement, today announced the launch of Blackboard Chatbot Powered By Ivy.AI, a live conversation simulation tool offering students, instructors, and staff constant personalized support. The chatbot joins a growing suite of accessible and convenient Student Support offerings designed to streamline learners' experience throughout the entire student lifecycle—from recruitment services and enrollment coaching to technical and student support.

"We are excited to offer institutions a hybrid technology- and people-based solution that offers students personalized, real-time resolutions when it comes to seeking information about their education," said Richa Batra, General Manager of Student Services at Blackboard. "Blackboard Chatbot Powered By Ivy.AI simplifies and expedites this process by allowing students to secure information according to their own schedule. As a result, students can spend more time on learning and institutions can focus more energy on strategic initiatives and teaching."

Blackboard Chatbot can be integrated across multiple technologies and departments within an institution, such as Admissions, Financial Aid, and IT Services, presenting students with multiple opportunities to seek personalized information. The chatbot can be used as the automated arm of an institution's technical service desk and facilitate an uninterrupted hand-off to live advisors when prompted. The technology simulates a live conversation with a user by deploying natural language to cut down on response times, provide personalized information, and add a level of convenience. The chatbot will enable learners to access information about their institution or educational program by typing simple questions such as, "What is my financial aid account balance?" and "When is the deadline to register for classes?" Following implementation, Blackboard Chatbot leverages supervised learning and analytics to improve response time, performance, and accuracy.

About Blackboard Student Services

For over 15 years, Blackboard has developed capabilities to help institutions grow enrollment and improve retention. Blackboard Student Services offers institutions a set of connected capabilities to make measurable and sustainable impacts on the student experience. Our portfolio includes strategic planning support, full-service marketing and enrollment management, and student support and retention coaching. Student Services has partnered with top tier institutions on their marketing and enrollment execution including Johns Hopkins University, Wichita State University, and The Texas Tech University. We also provide comprehensive student support services to the largest institutions in the country including Ivy Tech Community College, Virginia Community College System, Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and Maricopa Community Colleges. Blackboard Student Services has helped institutions achieve increased revenue, improve cost management, and increase efficiency of resources to ensure long-term health and viability.

About Blackboard Inc.

Our mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.

