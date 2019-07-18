Blackboard to Welcome Education Leaders and Experts at BbWorld 2019

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Educators, technology experts and industry leaders from around the world will gather in Austin, Texas on July 22-25 for BbWorld and DevCon 2019. With more than 150 sessions, the four-day event will provide an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to share knowledge, promote best practices and network with peers.

During BbWorld, K-12, higher education, business and government clients will hear the latest on Blackboard's unique EdTech platform approach and learn how the company is driving the next wave of innovation in EdTech. In addition to the main sessions, the conference will feature DevCon, a day-and-a-half meeting aimed at developers and system administrators.

BbWorld will also feature the Executive Leadership Summit, an invitation-only event specifically designed for university leaders. Driven by leaders in education and technology, the summit will give participants unique insights and perspectives on how to prepare their institutions to be more responsive in a constantly changing world.

Key highlights include:

More than 150 sessions focused on enhancing the teaching and learning experience; fostering inclusive education; supporting the learner beyond the classroom; preparing and leading institutional change; engaging professional development and using analytics to drive learner success.

"I am thrilled about this year's BbWorld as we will showcase how we are accelerating innovation and laying the foundation for the next wave of innovation in education technology," said Bill Ballhaus, Chairman, CEO, and President at Blackboard. "BbWorld is also a unique opportunity for our client community from around the world to come together, share knowledge and discuss opportunities."

Our mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.

