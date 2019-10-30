Blackboard's Clients in the Middle East Continue to Move to Learn SaaS to Enhance Teaching and Learning

WASHINGTON and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard, a leading education technology company for teaching, learning and student engagement, announced today that many of its clients across the Middle East continue to transition to the Software as a Service (SaaS) deployment of Blackboard Learn, the company's flagship learning management system (LMS). The transitions come as Blackboard continues to increase investment and strengthen its commitment in the Middle East region, delivering a superior teaching and learning experience.

Some of the institutions that have completed their transition to Learn SaaS this year include:

Saudi Arabia

Batterjee Medical College



Effat University



King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates University

University

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi SUAD



University of Sharjah

Turkey

Maltepe University



Izmir Ekonomi University

Some of the institutions that are slated to complete their transition to Learn SaaS in early 2020 include:

Saudi Arabia

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University

United Arab Emirates

American University of Dubai

of

American University of Sharjah

Lebanon

Lebanese American University

The benefits of moving to a cloud-based delivery model include continuous delivery of new features, zero-downtime updates and quicker delivery of fixes. Once institutions are on SaaS, they can enable Learn Ultra, Blackboard's next-generation LMS, which offers educators and students a clean, modern interface and intuitive workflows. Learn Ultra also provides immediate access to critical information and personalized insights directly within everyday workflows. This flexibility allows institutions to further adapt the LMS to their specific needs.

"We are thrilled that even more of our clients in the Middle East will now be able to reap the benefits of our innovation and investments in our cloud-based LMS," said Robert Speed, Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at Blackboard. "We look forward to continuing to support our clients as they unlock the many possibilities of Blackboard's enhanced approach to teaching and learning."

