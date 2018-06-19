Blackboard's Student App Wins SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard today announced that the Blackboard app has won the 2018 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Higher Education App. Available on iOS and Android mobile devices, the Blackboard app helps students succeed by keeping them organized, informed, and connected to their academics - anytime, anywhere. CODiE Award recipients are the companies producing the most innovative Business and Education technology products across the country, and around the world.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of students using Blackboard Learn all around the world, the Blackboard app enables students to react to their academic needs at a moment's notice, no matter where they are – truly extending teaching and learning beyond the traditional classroom. The app allows students to quickly see a prioritized list of activities and easily take action, engage with students and instructors through discussion boards, view, complete, and submit assignment and tests, check grades, join virtual classes on the go via Blackboard Collaborate, and more. With the Blackboard app's offline feature, students can also access important course content and information, regardless of internet connection.

The Blackboard app is simple, intuitive, accessible, and gives students the information they want, the connections they crave, and the personalization they demand, all on the go.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2018 CODiE award winners. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs," said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the SIIA Annual Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco. 40 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor as each award winner was first reviewed by expert judges including educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

"Blackboard is honored to be recognized by SIIA with this prestigious award," said Jim Chalex, Vice President of Teaching and Learning at Blackboard. "We're proud of the impact our app is having in helping students stay connected and engaged anytime, anywhere. We look forward to continuing to help faculty and institutions keep students engaged in their academic journey, by meeting students where they are most often – on their mobile devices."



For more information on the Blackboard app, visit http://www.blackboard.com/mobile-learning/blackboard-app.html.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2018-Winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.



About Blackboard Inc.

Our mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.

