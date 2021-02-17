BlackBook Media Releases Episode 2 of A Woman's Right to Pleasure, The Podcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their 2012 arrest at Moscow's Cathedral of Christ The Saviour, Pussy Riot is an art collective and feminist activist group fighting for freedom and equal rights in Russia. One of the group's founders, Masha Alekhina was recently arrested for her participation in an anti-Putin protest in January. On this week's episode of A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE, Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova is joined by L.A. punk legend Alice Bag and host Stoya as they talk all things Putin, punk rock and power.

On the heels of our groundbreaking art book, which sold out in its first month on Amazon, BlackBook is proud to announce A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE, a radical podcast featuring the most exciting female voices from around the world. In this series, pornographer and writer Stoya sits down with the bold and brave womxn who are changing the cultural landscape to discuss everything from female empowerment, representation, freedom of expression and a woman's right to pleasure. Guests include artist Marilyn Minter and filmmaker-turned-sexologist Liz Goldwyn, Pussy Riot activist Nadya Tolokonnikova and punk legend Alice Bag — and many more. Listen to Episode 2, featuring Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova and Alice Bag now.

Stay tuned for live multi-city gallery exhibitions starting in Spring/Summer 2021 featuring over 75 of the most celebrated womxn artist of the last century.

A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE (the book) made its digital debut in late 2020.

"A Woman's Right To Pleasure has the potential to expand audience's understanding of what female desire, pleasure, and beauty could look like for themselves and the women in their lives." — Artsy

"It is brilliant and lewd and sexy and long overdue." — Art Plugged

"A Woman's Right to Pleasure is an explosive and titillating coffee table book packed with stimulating illustration, collage, photography and essays – created by diverse voices and guaranteed to get you hot under the collar." — The Face

"[A Woman's Right To Pleasure] gathers together artworks that engage with ideas of women's bodies and subjugation, emancipation, joy, sexuality, and desire in all their wild subjectivity." — Dazed

10% of profits from the A Woman's Right To Pleasure auction will go to Girls Inc. Visit the organization at https://girlsinc.org/

