Blackbook Named One of America's Top 15 Local Nightlife Spots By Entrepreneur Magazine

Blackbook shares honors with 14 other independent establishments from across the US, including Franklin Hall in Washington, DC, The Manhattan Project in Dallas, TX, and Lake Effect Cocktail Bar in Salt Lake City, UT. Blackbook has previously been recognized by Eater LA, US News & World Report, and the UK culture magazine, Suitcase. This is its first national listing.

"To see our team's hard work and dedication recognized on a national scale is both rewarding and humbling," said Blackbook owner, Dean Lavine. "It shows what can happen when you approach your work with love."

Known equally for its attitude-free craft cocktails and its mouthwatering menu of regionally-inspired American fare, Blackbook has cemented its reputation as a welcoming watering hole for local regulars and a "must visit" for out of town visitors—many of whom come to visit the birthplace of Palm Springs Style Nachos.

About Blackbook

Blackbook was founded in 2017 as an inclusion bar in Plam Springs' LGBTQ+ Arenas District. Since then it has become one of Palm Springs' favorite places to eat, drink, feel welcome. The bar boasts original cocktails and a collection of more than 450 whiskeys, while the Little Kitchen serves up Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches, burgers, wings, and a selection of sandwiches and salads. The bar's name is a reference to the Nevada Gaming Commission's "black book," a blacklist of people banned from casinos. At this Blackbook everyone is welcome.

