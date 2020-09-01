Blackbook Publishing, Dr. Marashi and LELO Present, A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE: THE EXHIBITION

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBook Publishing, Dr. Amir Marashi and LELO, the world's leading designer of intimate lifestyle products, are thrilled to announce the opening of A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE: THE EXHIBITION launching August 28 in partnership with Artsy. View iconic works by contributing artists like Marilyn Minter, Ghada Amer and Marina Abramović, alongside photographs by Cass Bird and Renee Cox, and pieces by emerging talent including Amanda Charchian, Arvida Byström, Martine Gutierrez and Monica Kim Garza in this radical digital exhibition.

A Woman's Right to Pleasure (Front Cover) A Woman's Right to Pleasure (Alternate Cover)

The exhibition coincides with the global release of A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE ($75 USD): a 270-page large format coffee table art book featuring +75 of the most important female-identifying artists, writers and creative thinkers of the last century as they explore the idea of pleasure — and empowerment — in all its forms. Legendary works by Georgia O'Keeffe, Louise Bourgeois, Judy Chicago, Tracey Emin and Jenny Holzer run alongside contributions from photographers like Cindy Sherman, Carrie Mae Weems, and Sally Mann, as well as talent including Mickalene Thomas, Harley Weir and Nina Chanel Abney, plus an exclusive coloring book by RIP Bambi. With forewords by New York Times best-selling authors Erica Jong and Roxane Gay, and original essays and texts by Stoya, Erika Lust, Pussy Riot and the late cult author, Kathy Acker, among others.

[ PRE-ORDER AT BLACKBOOKPRESENTS.COM ]

For most of history, the female experience has been presented by and explored through the voices, views and laws of men. Whether it was John Cleland or Alfred Kinsey writing about it, Gustave Courbet painting it, or politicians passing legislation about it, the female body has often been dictated, controlled and censored by everyone but women. This has finally begun to change, with echoing global conversations about everything from masturbation to #MeToo. A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE presents an unapologetic look at female pleasure — direct from the bold and brave women who contribute to these groundbreaking dialogues through their work.

BlackBook worked with Dr. Marashi on this project because of his lifelong dedication to women through his practice. BlackBook also partnered with LELO due to their aligning ethos that sees female pleasure as a human right that should be celebrated. LELO has been a guiding and influential force in the sex toy industry for over a decade, with designs that blend pleasure with performance like no other brand. The company aims to empower and liberate women by normalizing conversations around sex and pleasure, and by bringing those dialogues to the mainstream. Given the cultural climate, it's time for A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE to be recognized.

Ten percent of the exhibition's proceeds will support Girls Inc, an organization dedicated to raising a strong generation of women. [VIEW THE EXHIBITION] The exhibition will also live on AWomansRightToPleasure.com.

A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE was curated exclusively by BlackBook and will be published by BlackBook Publishing in partnership with LELO, who has supported this project as part of their mission to destigmatize female pleasure. [FULL PRESS RELEASE + MORE ASSETS VIA LINK]

About BlackBook: BlackBook is a leading global media brand, art gallery, full service creative agency and publishers of the award-winning BlackBook Magazine since 1996.

About LELO: LELO is the world's leading designer brand for intimate lifestyle products. With their launch in 2003, LELO transformed the look, feel and function of personal massagers, thus changing the way they were perceived. They continue to apply the same commitment to quality and innovation through bedroom accessories and massage candles. LELOi AB is the Swedish company behind LELO, with offices from Stockholm to San Jose, and from Sydney to Shanghai. For more information on LELO please visit www.lelo.com.

About Dr. Marashi: Dr. Amir Marashi is a New York City OBGYN and vaginal surgeon whose revolutionary work in the US and internationally, along with his mission to help victims of genital mutilation, has led press to dub him 'The Vagina Whisperer.'

