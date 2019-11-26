BlackBox RND, LLC Unveils First Temperature-Profiling Meat Thermometer for Cold-Spot Detection

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBox RND, LLC unveiled today the first-ever temperature-profiling meat thermometer for cold-spot detection on the crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The KUKpro thermometer offers the answer to the single-sensor thermometer question: "Did I insert my thermometer too far or not far enough?" With 12 sensors along the length of the probe, the app displays the real-time data so that the user can see exactly where the cold spot lies in the meat they are cooking.

"The real differentiator for this thermometer is the ability to show the temperature from one side of the meat being cooked to the other, thereby ensuring the cold spot is never missed and the meat is cooked to perfection every time. This information has never been offered to the home chef or the food safety officer, until now," said Dennis Darnell, co-founder and CEO of BlackBox RND, LLC.

"What we have learned from the KUKpro thermometer even surprised us. If a single-sensor thermometer is misplaced by as little as a half-inch, the temperature measured can be higher by more than 20 degrees, leading the user to remove their meat before it has reached a safe temperature. This has huge implications for the food safety industry and the home chef as well," Dennis also said. "Hindsight is 20/20. It's no wonder so many home chefs have had to make a second trip back to the oven with their turkeys during the holidays."

The KUKpro thermometer is available on Kickstarter for pre-orders at the discounted price of $130. The Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is $179. More information is available at www.kukpro.com.

About BlackBox RND, LLC:

BlackBox RND, LLC is a design and engineering firm leveraging more than 40 years in space and deep-sea engineering to solve problems faced by the average consumer. Please visit www.kukpro.com for more information.

