Blackburn & Elrod Orthodontics Announces Name Change to Blackburn Orthodontics

INDEPENDENCE, Mo., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackburn & Elrod Orthodontics announced today that it has changed its name to Blackburn Orthodontics. The name change reflects the retirement of Dr. Jerry Elrod and continued orthodontic practice of Dr. David Blackburn.

Blackburn Orthodontics offers exceptional orthodontic care for the entire family in a clean, relaxing atmosphere. Dr. Blackburn is a board certified orthodontic specialist recognized for his excellence in patient care and expertise in smile design. Dr. Blackburn utilizes clear aligner therapy (Invisalign, Invisalign Teen, 3M Clarity Aligners) and fixed appliances and braces (Damon, Damon Clear, 3M Clarity Ultra). For more information please call 816-373-6006 or visit www.blackburnorthodontics.co

Blackburn & Elrod Orthodontics has been providing award-winning orthodontic care for over 30 years and is a leader in the industry. The company has two locations in Independence and Blue Springs, Missouri. The name change to Blackburn Orthodontics reflects a single orthodontic provider 一 Dr. David Blackburn 一 who is committed to providing quality orthodontic care with the latest treatment technologies for the community families and individuals. Dr. David Blackburn is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics and received his Doctorate in Dental Medicine (DMD), Masters in Dental Science (MSD) and Certificate in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics (CAGS) from Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine.

"This is an exciting chapter in our story and we look forward to continuing to smile together," said Blackburn Orthodontics President, Dr. David Blackburn. "I appreciate the trust and continued support from colleagues, local dental offices and community."

About Blackburn Orthodontics

Blackburn Orthodontics offers exceptional orthodontic care for the entire family in a clean, relaxing atmosphere. Blackburn Orthodontics has been recognized by the Jackson County Health Department and follows all CDC guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. Blackburn Orthodontics is a small business employing fifteen (15) team members with two locations in Independence and Blue Springs, Missouri. Dr. David Blackburn leads the orthodontic team at Blackburn Orthodontics. Dr. Blackburn is a board certified orthodontic specialist recognized for his excellence in patient care and expertise in smile design. Dr. Blackburn provides custom orthodontic treatment plans focused on his patient's individual smile goals. Dr. Blackburn utilizes clear aligner therapy (Invisalign, Invisalign Teen, 3M Clarity Aligners) and fixed appliances and braces (Damon, Damon Clear, 3M Clarity Ultra) in his orthodontic and dentofacial orthopedic therapies.

Blackburn Orthodontics serves the communities of Independence, Blue Springs, Kansas City, Lee's Summit, Liberty, Raytown, Grain Valley, and surrounding communities of Eastern Jackson County, Missouri.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Arnzen

Office Manager

[email protected]

(816) 373-6006

SOURCE Blackburn Orthodontics