BlackCloak Appoints Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Sales & Marketing to Enhance Leadership Team

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackCloak, Inc., the cybersecurity industry's leading provider of Concierge Cybersecurity™ for Executives, High-Profile, and High-Net-Worth Individuals, today announced that Daniel Floyd has joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Christine Schaefer has been added to the executive leadership team as Head of Sales & Marketing.

Daniel Floyd, the company's first CISO, is responsible for the security and infrastructure of BlackCloak, overseeing the Security Operations Center, Threat Intelligence Platform, and Penetration Testing & Forensics Teams. Floyd also provides subject matter expertise to the product team, advising and innovating on the product vision, running the Security Operations Center, and over the horizon capabilities.

With over 20 years of experience protecting FinTech companies, Floyd has developed and delivered technology and security solutions for growing startups, highly regulated financial sector companies, and has worked across business lines to deliver secure technology products to the market. He formerly served as the Chief Information Security Officer for, one of the largest independent invoice financing providers, LSQ. Floyd also served as the Senior CyberSecurity Architect at Viewpost.

Christine G.D. Schaefer leads the sales and marketing team at BlackCloak with a unique balance of being data-driven, creative, and people-centric. She has over two decades of deep experience in leading go-to-market efforts for tech companies including marketing, sales, product management, customer education, and operations.

Christine previously served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for ThreatConnect, where she was instrumental in the phenomenal growth of the well-respected threat intelligence and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform provider. Prior to that, Christine was VP of Product, Marketing, and Learning for Salsa Labs, a VC-backed emerging SaaS company. Before Salsa, she served as the VP of Marketing at DLT Solutions, a tech data company.

"These new appointments further strengthen BlackCloak's leadership team as the company focuses on innovation, security, and global expansion," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "Daniel and Christine add important, diverse expertise to our executive team with their impressive resumes and extensive experience as a driving force for the company's growth trajectory."

