BlackCloak Earns SOC 2 Type II Certification for its Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackCloak, Inc., the first Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Protection Platform for Executives and High-Profile Individuals, today announced its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit, earning the company SOC 2 Type II certification.

A SOC 2 Type II report is the most comprehensive certification within the SOC protocol. The SOC 2 Type II certification, which ensures compliance with the leading industry standards for managing enterprise data, reports on security controls across key areas relevant to the safe handling of customer data. After assessing security and processing integrity of BlackCloak's systems as well as maintenance of confidential information, the independent auditors provided an overview of their findings in the report.

Executives and companies or high-profile individuals and families who want to protect their privacy, devices, and homes can feel confident that their privacy is being protected by a SOC 2 Type II certified, holistic Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy platform.

"The security and privacy of our customers and the integrity of our systems is of the utmost importance to us," said Chris Pierson, BlackCloak Founder & CEO. "The successful completion of our SOC 2 Type II audit provides additional assurance that the safeguards we use to protect our clients' data are best-in-class. Our clients trust BlackCloak to protect their digital lives, and this certification gives them even more peace of mind."

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, follow them on Twitter @BlackCloakCyber, or watch the product video.

