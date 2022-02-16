BlackCloak Named a Finalist by the Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Cybersecurity

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackCloak , the first Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Protection Platform for Executives and High-Profile Individuals, today announced that it has been named a finalist for "Best Cybersecurity" by the Family Wealth Report Awards 2022 . The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.

Family Wealth Report Awards 2022

"Successful people are increasingly seeking guidance from their family offices and wealth managers as to how they can best protect their families, finances, and reputations from cyberattack, financial fraud, and personal privacy exploitation," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak founder & CEO. "We're thankful to the Family Wealth Report Awards for recognizing that we have created a holistic solution to address this very specific and complicated challenge, and we look forward to continuing to bring peace of mind to our members for many years to come."

Cybercriminals, fraudsters, and hackers are increasingly shying away from targeting well-defended enterprises and instead attacking successful individuals with wealth, status, access, and reputation. BlackCloak is the first and only solution built specifically to protect high-profile individuals and their families from the financial fraud, identity theft, and cyberattacks that have resulted from this evolution in adversarial behaviors. To do so, BlackCloak has created a proprietary platform along with white-glove concierge client service to protect the personal privacy, devices and homes of people with little time and a lot to lose.

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report, was first to extend his congratulations to all finalists. "This year we had a record number of registrations and submissions for this program: more than 500 submissions in nearly 70 categories. The firms and individuals in the 9th Family Wealth Report program are worthy competitors and the ones that have reached the Finalist stage are truly outstanding. These awards are judged by an expert panel of more than 40 judges and finalists are selected on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, focusing on both qualitative and quantitative performance metrics. These awards recognise the very best operators in the private client industry. The judging process is rigorous and independent and all conflicts of interest are avoided, ensuring that these awards truly reflect excellence in family wealth management."

BlackCloak partners with leading wealth management firms and family offices to educate financial advisors and their clients on modern-day privacy and cybersecurity risks, adding significant value to any financial service offering. For more information on the many benefits of partnering with BlackCloak, visit https://blackcloak.io/partners/ .

Family Wealth Report awards winners will be announced on May 4, 2022 at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io , follow them on Twitter @BlackCloakCyber, or watch the product video .

