BlackCloak Selected as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist

ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackCloak, Inc., the first Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Protection Platform for Executives and High-Profile Individuals today announced that The BlackCloak Platform has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Mobile Security Solutions category for the 2021 SC Awards. Finalists are recognized for outstanding products and solutions impacting the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced online during Awards Week beginning Monday, May 3, 2021.

"The last year tested both security professionals perhaps more than any in history," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. "A pandemic forced a fast transition to remote working and inspired a wave of new, sophisticated attacks, and the impact of a supply chain breach reverberated across public and private sector. The ability for organizations big and small to turn to security partners to help address this mountain of unexpected risk was and remains critical. This year's SC Awards finalists, all of which faced many of the same unprecedented challenges, proved their commitment to both customers and the community at large."

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards' Trust Award category.

"We couldn't be more honored. This is a great recognition for the hard work of our entire team who has really made this happen," said Dr. Chris Pierson, founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "Being chosen in the Best Mobile Security Solution validates that we are solving an immediate need. As risk continues to go beyond the office, companies need digital executive protection in order to protect both their executives and the company, and we help them do that without invading their privacy."

"The cybersecurity community should feel incredibly encouraged by the last year. For all the challenges, there were as many accomplishments. Organizations shifted on a dime, enabling a remote workforce and more often than not, keeping data and systems protected. BlackCloak and our other Trust Award finalists provided the tools and services to enable those success stories," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance.

Founded in 2018, BlackCloak now serves Fortune 500 companies, their board members and executive teams, and high-profile individuals. The BlackCloak Platform protects their mobile and desktop devices, home networks, and privacy. The BlackCloak mobile application gives clients an easy-to-understand view into the status of everything being protected by the platform.

"There truly is nothing else like BlackCloak available to companies who need digital executive protection - bringing together the best of mobile protection, privacy, and home network protection into one product designed to be frictionless to the end user," said John Funge, BlackCloak board member and Chief Product Officer for DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies.

The 2021 SC Awards will feature an extended and expanded celebration, honoring finalists and winners through comprehensive promotion across SC Media's full range of digital, social, and editorial channels. Industry anticipation will culminate in the kick-off of SC Awards Week on May 3, 2021.

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance's gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, follow them on Twitter @BlackCloakCyber, or watch the product video.

