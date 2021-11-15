BlackCloak Unveils New Deception Technology to Catch Cyberattacks Targeting Executives & High-Profile Individuals

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackCloak, Inc ., the first Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Protection Platform for Executives and High-Profile Individuals, today officially unveiled proprietary deception technology to catch adversaries' brazen attempts to exploit a member's privacy, personal devices, or home networks.

Commonly referred to as a honeypot, BlackCloak's deception technology lures attackers interacting with a service by simulating a real-world home network. Cybercriminals and advanced attackers will then be enticed by the potential data that appears within their reach. Once the attack is detected, BlackCloak's deception technology automatically alerts the company's Security Operations Center (SOC) to investigate and intervene before damage is done.

"Our members are increasingly exposed to sophisticated cyberattacks. Hackers are diversifying their preferred attack vectors beyond corporations and supply chain partners to include executives, high-net-worth individuals and high-profile individuals, many of whom have easily exploitable vulnerabilities in their personal digital lives," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak Founder & CEO. "Advanced deception technology increases our ability to proactively detect, mitigate, and respond to threats before they manifest. It is the perfect complement to BlackCloak's other concierge cybersecurity and privacy services."

BlackCloak's deception engine, which has been live with existing customers since earlier this year, has already spotted suspicious activity within home environments. The leader in digital executive protection is the first cybersecurity and privacy company to deliver enterprise-grade honeypot technology to consumers.

"BlackCloak's design and implementation of deception technology into the personal lives of corporate executives further strengthens their concierge platform," said Bob Ackerman, Co-Founder of DataTribe. "The ability to know an adversary might be lurking inside the footprint of their digital home independent of other common controls is game changing."

BlackCloak is a leader in digital executive protection on a mission to protect digital lives. To do so, the company is engineering a holistic, SaaS-based cybersecurity & privacy platform with a concierge experience. BlackCloak works with real people to safeguard their personal and corporate reputation, finances, and information using technology that secures their homes, devices, and online presence. Focusing on high-profile individuals with limited time and a lot to lose, BlackCloak makes sure everything they do is frictionless and discreet.

Recently, BlackCloak obtained its SOC II Type II certification . The company also operates a US-based security operations center (SOC) composed of veteran privacy and threat intelligence professionals. Earlier this year, BlackCloak closed an $11 million Series A from prominent cybersecurity investors DataTribe, TDF Ventures, and TechOperators.

