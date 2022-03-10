ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackCloak , the first Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Protection Platform for Executives and High-Profile Individuals, today announced that it has won a "Bronze" Globee® Award in the 2022 Cyber Security Excellence Awards® in the "Hot Security Technology of the Year" category. This recognition continues the recent momentum for BlackCloak. In January, the company announced significant year-over-year growth led by the acceleration of digital executive protection programs built specifically to protect the personal digital lives of uniquely at-risk individuals, and by extension, the company's that they lead.

BlackCloak Wins Globee® Award in the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

Now in its 18th year, the prestigious Globee® Awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. Winners were selected by a panel of 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts.

"To be recognized by the Globee® Awards as a 'hot security technology' is truly an amazing accomplishment considering how much innovation is currently taking place in the cybersecurity industry," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak's founder and CEO. "We're thankful to the judges for recognizing the power of our Platform and the many benefits of protecting the personal privacy and cybersecurity of uniquely at-risk individuals with little time and a lot to lose."

The Globee® Award is already the third award win for BlackCloak in 2022. Earlier this year, BlackCloak was awarded "Best Personal Privacy Platform" by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. It was also named a finalist for " Best Cybersecurity" by the Family Wealth Report Awards .

BlackCloak helps protect the soft-underbelly of enterprise cybersecurity; the personal digital lives of executives, Board Members, and other key personnel. Through a powerful SaaS-based platform combined with white-glove concierge client support, BlackCloak helps prevent digital risks that manifest in an executive's personal life from negatively impacting themselves and their families, and from moving laterally into the organizations that they lead.



For a complete list of BlackCloak award wins, visit https://blackcloak.io/awards-recognition . To learn more about how BlackCloak helps protect the enterprise by protecting executives in their personal lives, visit www.blackcloak.io and follow the brand on LinkedIn .

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io , follow them on Twitter @BlackCloakCyber, or watch the product video .

