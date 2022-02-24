BlackCloak's Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy Platform™ Wins "Gold" Cybersecurity Excellence Award

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackCloak , the first Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Protection Platform for Executives and High-Profile Individuals, today announced that it has won "Gold" in the privacy protection category of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The leader in digital executive protection was selected out of 900 award entries for its unique approach to protecting the personal privacy, devices, and homes of executives, high-profile and high-net-worth individuals.

Award

"We congratulate BlackCloak for the recognition as a Gold award winner in the Privacy award category of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn, which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination, which includes detailed information on platform technology and key industry differentiators.

"75% of Americans now report being concerned about the integrity and confidentiality of their personal privacy, while the mass-availability of personal and private information online now permanently threatens normal business operations, personal security, and the work environment," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak founder & CEO. "Part of our mission is to help mitigate the specific challenges that originate from unwanted and illegal privacy intrusions at work and in personal lives. We're very appreciative of the Cybersecurity Excellence Award voters and judges recognizing the progress we've made at reducing this complex problem."

This recognition by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards comes on the heels of BlackCloak being named a finalist for "Best Cybersecurity" by the Family Wealth Report Awards 2022 . Family Wealth Report awards winners will be announced on May 4, 2022 at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

For more information on digital executive protection and how BlackCloak protects personal privacy, visit www.blackcloak.io and follow the brand on LinkedIn .

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io , follow them on Twitter @BlackCloakCyber, or watch the product video .

Contact:

Evan Goldberg

404-852-8581

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackCloak, Inc