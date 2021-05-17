BlackCloak's Ingrid Gliottone Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackCloak is proud to announce we have won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Top Women in Cybersecurity - Ingrid Gliottone

BlackCloak, Inc

"We couldn't be more honored and happy for Ingrid. This is a great recognition for the hard work she's put in for BlackCloak's clients. I am very proud of all the things she has done to give our members peace of mind in protecting their privacy and cybersecurity from cybercriminals, scammers, and identity thieves. Her dedication to protecting the personal digital lives of our clients with our platform is unmatched," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "No one is more deserving."

"BlackCloak's Ingrid Gilottone embodies the qualities that we judges look for to become winners: dedication to understanding tomorrow's threats, today, innovating for clients in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach, and making a measurable difference in turning the tide against the growth in cyber crime," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Ingrid Gliottone has been working in some aspect of cybersecurity and privacy for more than twelve years in everything from information assurance to risk management to personal cybersecurity and privacy. Now she is battling seven days a week on the front lines for both high-profile or executive families and companies being targeted by nation states and criminal organizations to help them protect their reputations, identity, information, and financial health.

See Ingrid's award and a full list of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io , follow them on Twitter @BlackCloakCyber, or watch the product video .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.



