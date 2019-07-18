Blackcomb Consultants Selected by The Dentists Insurance Company (TDIC) for New Data Warehousing, Standardization and Business Intelligence Initiative

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackcomb Consultants, an international consulting firm, enterprise technology partner for Property and Casualty insurers, and a Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting alliance member at the Advantage level, announced that they have been selected as the Systems Integration (SI) partner for TDIC's Guidewire InfoCenter™ and DataHub™ implementation initiative. The company will work with TDIC stakeholders to manage core legacy system data migration, data standardization, analysis and decision-making activities and processes. Over the last several years, Blackcomb has grown its aggregate client base to more than 30 companies and has completed many successful Guidewire engagements, a number of which involve detailed implementation efforts, inclusive of data migration and other advanced data intelligence services and solutions.

Blackcomb is focused on providing P&C carriers with end-to-end Guidewire solutions in key areas such as Core Systems Implementation, CIO Advisory Services, Organizational Change Management, Performance Improvement and Hosting Solutions. Additionally, interest in the company's newer service offerings, inclusive of Guidewire Upgrades, Production Support, and Managed Cloud/Hybrid Cloud, continues to be extremely strong.

"Blackcomb was our clear choice for this initiative," stated Brad Lontz, CIO of the California Dental Association (TDIC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CDA). "They came highly recommended to us, and they have a proven track record when it comes to highly successful Guidewire implementations, core systems transformation and data-focused initiatives. They offer a high return on value, and they are a great fit with our internal teams and culture. In short, we don't think that there's a better Guidewire-focused strategy and development organization with which to partner."

"Blackcomb has extensive insurance and Guidewire subject matter expertise, which will ensure a significantly easier and less complex implementation effort for us," commented Alvin Singh, Director, Portfolio Management at CDA.

"We're excited to be working with TDIC and CDA to help them achieve the organizations' business objectives and specific project requirements," said Victor Voss, Managing Partner and Principal Consultant at Blackcomb. "We will use our extensive knowledge and subject matter expertise to help TDIC take their data analysis and business intelligence capabilities to the next level. We will also continue to offer the benefits of being a true mid-market, Guidewire-centric enterprise technology partner to P&C carriers of all sizes."

About The Dentists Insurance Company

Founded in 1980, The Dentists Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the California Dental Association, underwrites Professional Liability policies, Commercial Property, and Workers' Compensation coverage exclusively for dentists. Rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, TDIC insures more than 24,000 customers and is endorsed by 11 state dental associations and societies. A.M. Best Company rating effective March, 2019. For the latest rating, access ambest.com.

About Blackcomb

Founded in 2011, Blackcomb Consultants is an Advantage Level Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting provider focused on providing end-to-end technology advisory, planning and implementation solutions and services to the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. With offices located in Chicago, Dallas, Bangalore, India, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Blackcomb offers a range of services to support business transformation initiatives for Property and Casualty insurers, regardless of their size or internal capabilities. The company's management team is made up of ex-Insurance Company technology executives, with unparalleled levels of expertise.

Blackcomb's ultimate goal is to offer its clients a perfect fit when it comes to a go-to technology partner, resulting in ideal, long-term relationships. The company is privately held. For more information, please visit BlackcombConsultants.com.

